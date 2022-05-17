ENTERPRISE — Lannie Stonebrink, a graduating Enterprise High School senior, was on the list of 12 Oregon seniors to receive $1,500 college scholarships from the Oregon Wheat Foundation, according to a press release.
The Pendleton-based ground also listed students from Imbler, Pendleton, Durfur, Culver, Vale, Ione and Scio in addition to Stonebrink.
The annual scholarship program recognizes high school seniors across the state who plan to pursue a career in the agricultural industry. With a record number of applications, the Foundation Board of Directors made the unanimous decision to expand the number of statewide scholarships in order to support more students. This year was particularly competitive, with three times the number of applications compared to 2021.
“It is through the generous contributions of our wheat industry that the foundation has a healthy base of resources to support the next generation through these scholarships,” said Dale Case, OWF board chairman.
Students were evaluated based on academic record, leadership, community service and submitted essays.
“The achievements of all the students submitting an application to the Foundation reflects a very bright future for our industry,” said Amanda Hoey, CEO of the Oregon Wheat Growers League.
