WALLOWA LAKE — After two years online, Summer Fishtrap finally returns to Wallowa Lake in July.
The 35th Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers takes place July 11-16 at the historic Wallowa Lake Lodge. In a tradition going back to 1988, the public is encouraged to come up to the lake each evening to hear some of the finest writers in the American West.
Monday, July 11, is the first day of Summer Fishtrap. The opening-night kickoff will be with Fishtrap Executive Director Shannon McNerney. Also on the schedule are Tim Z. Hernandez and Sharma Shields.
On Tuesday, July 12, Fishtrap will feature JaNay Brown-Wood, Beth Piatote and Cameron Scott.
On Wednesday, July 13, Fishtrap will feature Aaron Abeyta, Karen Auvinen and Laura Pritchett.
On Thursday, July 14, Fishtrap will feature Christopher Kondrich, Frank X Walker and Ellen Waterston.
On Friday, July 15, Fishtrap offers a special event on the theme of “Renewal” with luk’upsíimey/North Star Collective. Led by Beth Piatote, this group of Nez Perce artists, writers, and indigenous language activists will speak about their culture and homeland of the Wallowas.
Tickets are $25 and available at Fishtrap.org or at Wallowa Lake Lodge the evening of the event.
Saturday, July 16, is Summer Fishtrap’s 35th birthday celebration with readings from Robert Stubblefield and Fishtrap co-founder, Rich Wandschneider. Featured will be a film highlighting Fishtrap’s history, plus live music from Jezebel’s Mother. Admission is free.
The lodge will serve drinks from 5-7 p.m. and all events begin at 7:30 p.m. outdoors under the big tent.
Admission is free except for the special keynote presentation on Friday, July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.