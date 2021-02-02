JOSEPH — The 10th annual Sweetheart Yard Sale will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12-13, at the Hurricane Creek Grange, according to a press release.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the grange near Joseph.
It was first organized when a long-time member and a newly recruited member put their heads together and realized that a lot of their friends had items they wanted to sell, but not enough to hold their own yard sales. They contacted friends to see if they would come together at the grange to hold their sale.
Since grangers love feeding the community, it was decided to open the kitchen for the event because the vendors would be there all day and would probably like a hot meal. They decided to do the grange’s regular second Saturday breakfast Feb. 13 and vary the lunch menu to have variety.
This past year, events have been smaller to allow social distancing due to the COVID-19 restrictions but still have interesting items for sale. This month’s event will have Texaco collectables, model kits, dog supplies, silversmithing jewelry, household collectables and other odds and ends.
Everyone who attends is reminded to wear face masks to help keep everyone safe.
For more information, call Barbara McCormack at 541-605-8233.
