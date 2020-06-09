Chief Joseph Days’ three queens, Cassidy Harrod, Brianna Micka and Destiny Wecks hold the envelopes containing the commission checks they earned for selling about $70,000 worth of tickets for the 2020 Chief Joseph Days rodeo. The CJD board designated them an honor court of all-equal queens for 2020, and they have all agreed to fill that role for the 75th Chief Joseph Days in 2021.