It’s a long hard ride to become rodeo royalty. But the three members of the 2020 Chief Joseph Days court have all made it to the top. Cassidy Harrod, Brianna Micka, and Destiny Wecks will be three co-equal CJD queens for this year—and for 2021 when the 75th Chief Joseph Days will finally happen.
The three young women distinguished themselves through their hard work both in early tryouts, and in selling tickets—one of the toughest tests in earning the coveted title of CJD queen. In a year when traditional door-to-door, person to person sales simple could not happen, the three sold $70,000 worth of tickets—about as many as get sold by the court in a “normal” year said CJD Board President Terry Jones. “They all sold almost the same number of tickets too,” Jones said. “They were under a lot of duress because of the virus and how they had to go about selling tickets, sitting at home on a computer or selling on the phone—they did really, really well and they were all very close in sales. They’ve done a lot and got very little in return. They couldn’t go to other rodeos, they didn’t get to travel, they’ve mostly stayed home and given talks.”
“Next year we want them to have fun,” Jones said. “When we called them in for final interviews, basically they were all kinda ready to be done with competition this year. They were tired and they worked hard. The board talked it over and we decided to make them an ‘honor court’ so they’d all be queens. They all deserve it. They really do.”
