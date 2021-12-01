ENTERPRISE — The popular series “The Chosen” — about the life of Jesus Christ — is putting on a special Christmas episode, called, “The Messengers” that will be shown at Enterprise Christian Church on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to a press release.
The episode is playing in theaters in large metropolitan areas, but the producers have made it possible for smaller areas without such cinemas to host showings. ECC has chosen to do so and is inviting all of Wallowa County to attend.
“The Messengers” episode depicts the Christmas Story through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. The movie will be shown as a Fathom Events in many theaters beginning Dec. 1. But those theaters are not near Enterprise, so, through Faith Content Network, the church is able to purchase the showing.
“The Messengers” begins at 6:30 p.m., but those attending are urged to get their seats by 6 p.m.
“The Messengers” will include musical performances of new and classic Christmas songs from the set of The Chosen by For King & Country, Phil Wickham, Jordan Feliz, Brandon Lake, Maverick City, Cain, Matt Maher, Bryan & Katie Torwalt, We the Kingdom, The Bonner Family, Leanna Crawford and One Voice Choir.
Also, viewers will hear from cast members about the message of Christmas.
“This is the perfect opportunity to bring friends and family — including those who haven’t seen The Chosen — for a unique Christmas experience,” the release stated.
Face masks and social distancing will be recommended at the church as part of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.