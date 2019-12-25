While sifting through fossil soils in the Catskill region near Cairo, New York, researchers uncovered the extensive root system of 386-million-year old primitive trees. The fossils, located about 25 miles from the site previously believed to have the world's oldest forests, is evidence that the transition toward forests as we know them today began earlier in the Devonian Period than typically believed.
"The Devonian Period represents a time in which the first forest appeared on planet Earth," says first author William Stein, an emeritus professor of biological science at Binghamton University, New York. "The effects were of first order magnitude, in terms of changes in ecosystems, what happens on the Earth's surface and oceans, in global atmosphere, CO2 concentration in the atmosphere, and global climate. So many dramatic changes occurred at that time as a result of those original forests that basically, the world has never been the same since."
The Cairo site presents three unique root systems, leading Stein and his team to hypothesize that much like today, the forests of the Devonian Period were composed of different trees occupying different places depending on local conditions.
First, Stein and his team identified a rooting system that they believe belonged to a palm tree-like plant called Eospermatopteris. This tree, which was first identified at the Gilboa site, had relatively rudimentary roots. Like a weed, Eospermatopteris likely occupied many environments, explaining its presence at both sites. But its roots had relatively limited range and probably lived only a year or two before dying and being replaced by other roots that would occupy the same space. The researchers also found evidence of a tree called Archaeopteris, which shares a number of characteristics with modern seed plants.
These plants are very modern compared to other Devonian plants. Although still dramatically different than modern trees, yet Archaeopteris nevertheless seems to point the way toward the future of forests elements. The forests also contained fern-trees called lycopods, that included photosynthetic cells on their trunks and did not become common in forests for another 40 million years.
