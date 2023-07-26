JOSEPH — An army of volunteers powers Chief Joseph Days.
The annual celebration of rodeo and the Western heritage of Wallowa County requires the volunteer efforts of some 300 people, estimates Terry Jones, the president of its board of directors — himself a longtime volunteer, along with the other members of the board of directors.
Chief Joseph Days, which officially kicked off Tuesday, July 25 with the Bucking Horse Stampede down Main Street, has just one paid employee, its office manager.
Everything else, from working on improvements to the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena to picking up trash after the event ends, is handled by volunteers.
“There’s always people who are willing to step up and help out,” Jones said. “All you have to do is find them and make a phone call.”
Jones’ own volunteer journey with Chief Joseph Days started three decades ago, with a daughter (Teah) who served on the rodeo court. That’s a big commitment for the queen and her court, and so parents get involved as well. For Jones, one post led to the next — and, eventually, to a seat on the CJD board of directors.
Other longtime volunteers have similar stories — and can testify to the web of friendships that they’ve made along the way.
Still, Jones said, Chief Joseph Days leaders have felt the need to get more strategic about recruiting new volunteers, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted routines for everyone.
And, like many other organizations, Chief Joseph Days could use younger volunteers as well, but Jones understands the time pressures facing young parents, who often have “a lot of commitments with their families. Seems like there’s always something going on with young families. So it’s kind of tough” to get them involved.
That’s why, for the first time this year, the organization hosted a barbecue specifically intended for new volunteers to come and check out Chief Joseph Days.
The event was a success, Jones said, attracting more than 50 people.
Chief Joseph Days also works to make the volunteer work as enjoyable as possible and doesn’t miss an opportunity to thank its volunteers with events such an appreciation barbecue held after the event wraps up.
The rodeoChief Joseph Days is centered around four nights of professional PRCA rodeo action, beginning on Wednesday, July 26.
But rodeo events like Chief Joseph Days these days need to offer more than just rodeo action, Jones said.
”If I’ve learned anything over the years that I’ve been involved, it’s that rodeo has evolved from being just rodeo to entertainment,” he said. “People come to be entertained.”
That’s why CJD organizers take pains to bring in top-quality contract acts, and Jones said they’ve hit that goal again this year. Roper Loop Rawlins returns this year and will perform all four nights. “Wild Child” Troy Lerwill is the barrel man. The lineup includes professional bullfighters Chuck Swisher and Nathan Harp. Jody Carper returns to handle announcing duties.
The stock this year will come from a number of different contractors, an arrangement that has worked well for Chief Joseph Days, Jones said.
Rodeos start at 7 p.m. each night, and take place at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena just west of Main Street in Joseph. Each rodeo starts with the Tuckerettes, fast-flying cowgirls who thrill with their daring riding patterns at breakneck speed, while carrying sponsor flags.
A packed scheduleOf course, there’s more to Chief Joseph Days than the rodeo.
Wednesday’s activities include the Buckaroo Rodeo at 9:30 a.m., which is open to special needs children and adults regardless of age, and include events such as stick and bouncy horse races and dummy steer roping. “Everyone leaves with a smile on their faces,” Jones said.
Wednesdays’ Family Night also features youngsters trying their hand at mutton bustin’, a crowd favorite.
Thursday night celebrates Tough Enough to Wear Pink, in which attendees and contestants wear pink to support breast cancer awareness. Pianist and vocalist Brady Goss, a Wallowa County native, performs a solo show beginning at about 9 p.m. Thursday at the Thunder Room, adjacent to the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena. The Walla Walla band Whiskey Creek performs on Friday and Saturday nights. Safe buses are provided so no one has to worry about drinking and driving.
Other festivities for Chief Joseph Days include the junior parade on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. down Main Street, and the Grand Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. down Main Street. Shopping vendors will line Main Street offering Western accessories.
Chief Joseph Days is named in honor of the famous Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce tribe. Wallowa County — and particularly Joseph — is the ancestral homeland of the Nez Perce. Chief Joseph was lauded for his skills as a peace chief leading his people away from the U.S. Army and for his eloquence, when he surrendered in 1877 with the famous words, “From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever.”
The Nez Perce host the annual Friendship Feast on Saturday, at the tent encampment adjacent to the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena. All are welcome to attend to enjoy traditional dancing and food. The Nez Perce provide buffalo and salmon; guests are asked to bring side dishes to share. Nez Perce tribal members participate in the Grand Parade on Saturday.
Chief Joseph Days was founded in 1946 by stock contractor Harley Tucker.
For more information, visit www.chiefjosephdays.com.
