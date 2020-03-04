TROY — It was a time capsule retrieval that almost wasn’t.
On Leap Day — Saturday, Feb. 29, a date that happens only every four years — most of the alumni, friends and families of the nine students who attended Troy School 20 years ago returned to dig up the Millennium Time Capsule they and then-teacher Clark Upton buried Feb. 29, 2000.
But that was easier planned than achieved.
After some introductory remarks and viewing a 20-year-old VHS tape of the time capsule’s burying, Upton adjourned the crowd of about 60 to outside the eastern wall of the school where they believed it was buried. He plunged the one shovel they had on hand — it shouldn’t require any more, right? — into the sod where they remembered burying it.
After digging down a couple of feet, no luck.
“It wouldn’t be the first time a time capsule was lost,” joked current Troy teacher Fred Byers.
Hmmm? Maybe we’re under the wrong window?
So, they began digging another hole — and another and another. People kept going back inside to review the video, but nowhere on it was a view of the windows shown to give an accurate picture of where the capsule was. They even tried comparing the siding on the video, but that had been replaced in the intervening years.
More shovels were brought in and more holes dug until it started to sprinkle. Upton suggested going inside where they’d refresh with the potluck lunch prepared and rethink their plans.
The Troy Trojans, former Trojans and their guests were not to be disheartened. They enjoyed socializing over lunch while a few hearty souls went back out to dig.
Three shovels, six holes and nearly three hours and discussion of a backhoe later, someone came back in hollering, “We found it!” The capsule was in the first hole, merely six inches beneath where the group had stopped digging.
With help from others, Joy Moore pried it out of its damp grave and triumphantly held it over her head, just as she had as an eighth-grader when it was buried two decades earlier.
Then came the moment of truth: Were the contents still intact?
Upton used an electric reciprocating saw to cut off one end. Then it became clear the capsule’s caulked ends had leaked and the inside was filled with water.
Although soaked, most of the items — including an Inspector Gaget watch from McDonalds, a pencil with a troll, a Pokemon card and a Matchbox tow truck were recognizable — even the letters to themselves and predictions for the future.
The list of kid’s predictions of the biggest news stories of 1999 was still legible. It contained a wide-ranging list. One boy wrote that he learned to ride his bike in 1999. Another, older child wrote simply, “Clinton-Lewinsky.”
Upton said it was gratifying to see the lives his former students had built. One of the more interesting was Clint Heuett — a first-grader in 2000.
To place in the capsule, Heuett had drawn a picture of a cruise ship and said he wanted to become a cruise ship captain. He didn’t quite make it, but close.
“I’ve never been on a cruise ship,” he said. “But I do have a captain’s license — for a river barge” for his family’s business in Lewiston.
In 2000, Upton could see Heuett was “going places.” Because of the boy’s drive and intelligence, Upton joked that in 2020, “He’ll probably fly in by helicopter.”
Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. Heuett and family landed in the schoolyard in a helicopter from Lewiston, Idaho, co-piloted by Heuett.
No word on future Time Capsule plans. But everyone seemed happy to have found this one — and its memories.
