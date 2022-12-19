Three Wallowa County students have earned spots on Oregon State University's Scholastic Honor Roll for fall 2022, OSU announced in a news release.

A total of 12,220 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the list. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.

