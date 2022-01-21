ENTERPRISE — The February episode of Fishtrap Fireside will begin online beginning Friday, Feb. 4 with readings from three Wallowa County writers: longtime Fishtrap friend Rick Bombaci, retired health professional Kathy (Kat) Johnson and poet Katherine Marrone, according to a press release from Fishtrap.
Anyone anywhere can take in Fireside online at Fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices from local Wallowa County writers. Each month offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down.
Rick Bombaci grew up in rural Connecticut. After a brief stint living and working in Portland, when, he had a view of Mount St. Helens before it blew up, he moved to Wallowa County, where he’s been more or less stuck ever since.
While here, Rick has worked as a U.S. Forest Service wilderness ranger, a waiter, a bicycle mechanic, a high school teacher, a computer consultant, a grant writer and a nonprofit consultant. He has one daughter and a number of obsessions, including long distance hiking and a grandson.
Kathleen (Kat) Johnson was born and raised in Colorado. After earning her B.S. in English, she taught fourth grade for a time but quit to become a stay-at-home mom and follow her first husband as his career took them to New Jersey, California, Georgia and Massachusetts before choosing to make Oregon home. She has been a substitute teacher, library aide, Scout leader, EMT and companion to cats, dogs, ducks, goats and horses. In her 30s, she began a new career as a registered nurse starting in critical care but eventually specializing in geriatrics, geriatric psychiatry and dementia care.
After more than 30 years, finding herself happily retired but not so happily widowed, she decided to begin a new chapter of her life by joining her daughter, Fishtrap Executive Director Shannon McNerney in Wallowa County. Through Fishtrap, she is rediscovering the joy of diving in and playing with words.
Katherine Marrone is a writer, activist and editor of Fishtrap’s community zine, Circle of Seasons. She works as a legal advocate at Safe Harbors in Enterprise, where she helps survivors of domestic/sexual violence and stalking seek justice and safety in Wallowa County. Having spent periods of her childhood in New York City, Italy and Eastern Oregon, Katherine developed a love for examining the relationship between experience and identity.
Her poems and essays explore gender, human rights and empathy; the meandering path of healing after trauma; finding pockets of joy in the mundane; traveling alone as a woman; and her obsession with the question: How and who do we love — and why?
Her work can be found in a sex and relationships advice column and an international feminist publication. After freelancing, she volunteered at a juvenile detention center in Portland, where she facilitated a writing workshop. It was there that she realized the transformative power of space: the space to tell one's story — and the space to trust that someone will listen.
February’s Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by Wild Carrot Herbals, a Wallowa County-based skincare company making honest, nutrient-rich products for the entire family.
Learn more at Fishtrap.org.
