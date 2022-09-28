JOSEPH — A two-day workshop on constructing a buckskin tobacco bag will be offered Oct. 22-23 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, according to a press release.
Visiting artist and Choctaw Tribe member Roger Amerman will take students on a journey of art and culture with lessons on how to construct the buckskin bag.
The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 — with lunch provided. It continues Sunday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost is $195. The class fee includes all supplies. Participants may choose one of Amerman’s simple yet ornate designs or can bring their own.
The workshop is coupled with partial accessory contour beadwork and special pony bead brick edge beadwork while examining color, contrast and texture. Participants will learn the basics of applique and edge beading with smaller seed glass beads as well as larger pony beads.
This pony bead brick edging stitch was very popular with numerous First Nations peoples as well as many North American frontier colonial people who appreciated and embraced native beadwork styles between 1750 and 1870.
Students will leave with either a beaded neck bag with thongs, or a folded and wrapped small intimate bag that can be carried or stored in a pocket or purse.
