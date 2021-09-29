WALLOWA — After two years without celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland and the Wallowa community are welcoming visitors to the homeland for two events in October, according to a press release.
On Friday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., visitors are invited to at the dance arbor for a community conversation about the history of the Tamkaliks Celebration.
Stories and photos from the last 30 years will be shared and a conversation will be held to discuss the impact of Tamkaliks on the Nez Perce and Wallowa communities. Participants also will discuss plans for the future.
A first foods dinner will be served for $10/meal, as a fundraiser for the Tamkaliks Celebration. On the menu are buffalo/elk lasagna, a side dish, salad, roll and dessert.
For those who feel the cost is not in their budget, the Wallowa Public Library will cover their meal through grant funds.
The homeland is located just outside of Wallowa across the river to the north.
From sunrise to sunset daily, this 320-acre piece of the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland is open to explore, with lush Wallowa River frontage and bottomland, rim rock bluffs and grassy uplands with spectacular views of the mountains and traditional Nez Perce summer camping and grazing areas.
Anyone with images from previous Tamkaliks Celebrations who is willing to share them is urged to contact the library, which will make a digital copy to share at the event.
The event is presented by the Homeland and the library. To learn more, contact wallowapubliclibrary@gmail.com, 541-886-4265 or angela@wallowanezperce.org.
On Oct. 9 beginning at 10 a.m., at the Tamkaliks Grounds, the tribe welcomes back salmon, lamprey, tule, camas and other wetland relatives to the land and waters of the homeland.
There will be welcoming, presentations and a blessing ceremony starting at 10 a.m., a salmon meal served at noon and an afternoon of drumming and dancing to follow until 6 p.m.
During the dancing, their will be men’s and women’s 18-and-older open category specials, with prizes starting at $300 going to first, second and third places winners. Drums also are welcome, but a limit of six will be paid. No dancer registration is necessary.
Another element of the event at the Tamkaliks Grounds to celebrate the completion of the Wallowa River side channel restoration project by Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries.
This is a COVID-safe event. The tribe asks that only fully vaccinated people attend unless too young or medically exempted.
