Downtown Enterprise swarmed with scores of both traditionally costumed Halloween spooks and some that were a bit – how shall we say – out of the norm Thursday, Oct. 31, during the annual Trunk or Treat festivities on Main Street.
The city closed off a block of Main Street as cars moved in and opened their trunks giving kids a centralized place for their trick-or-treating, as opposed to the traditional going door-to-door.
Mark Baughn, who had his pickup there to hand out treats on behalf of the Enterprise Chevron station, estimated about 200 people turned out for this year’s event.
“There was quite a turnout,” he said.
But Jodie Berry, of Greater Enterprise Main Streets who helped organize the event, had a higher estimate — about 500.
That turnout included everything from the usual witches and monsters to superheroes and princesses to costumes inspired by recent movies and TV series.
One of the more creative costume ideas was one of the simpler ones – Gavin Russell, dressed in normal street clothes, carried around a basket of “dead” cereal boxes declaring he was a “cereal killer.”
The entire block was unnerved every few minutes by the unearthly cackle of “witch” Nancy Morgan who, with her husband, “evil judge” Randy Morgan, was handing out treats from a display sponsored by the local Elks Lodge.
One of the highlights of the evening came early on as Kirsten Rohla’s drama class from Enterprise Junior-Senior High School performed a skit called “The Halloween Heist.”
Rohla said last week that she asked her class what they were going to dress as for Halloween and wrote the skit based on their ideas.
In the skit, Jason from “Friday the Thirteenth” and Freddy Kruger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” aided by a witch have stolen all the Halloween candy to ruin Halloween. They were portrayed by Drew Widener, Katrina Haines and Kailee Stinnett, respectively. The others in the cast, the Tooth Fairy, Georgie, Minnie Mouse, Paper and a Scarecrow must retrieve it so kids can go trick-or-treating. The others were portrayed by Ginger Berry, Lucas Hanks, Elena Huwe, Holly Huwe and Shayna Wilkie, respectively.
As could be expected in a skit written to entertain kids, the good guys prevailed, the bad guys were hauled away in handcuffs, the candy was found and Halloween was saved, to cheers by the crowd.
Enterprise police and firefighters, there to enjoy the festivities as well as keep things safe, came as themselves.
When asked what he was costumed as, Enterprise Police Officer Jacob Curtis said he was an Enterprise police officer, “the same as the past four years.”
Enterprise Fire Chief Paul Karvoski was joined by two of his firefighters, Todd Marr and Assistant Chief Dan Niezen.
Asked why they selected such original costumes, Marr said, “They were available.”
“And, they were warm,” Niezen added, in a nod to the chilly temperatures of the evening.
Tyrannosaurus rexes were not uncommon.
One T rex, when asked if he knew he was extinct, came back with, “I don’t know.”
Asked if he was hoping to bring T rexes back, he responded, “I don’t know.”
Asked his name, he said, “I don’t know.”
Fortunately, his mom came to the rescue and identified him as Weston Hale, who was celebrating his birthday, as well as Halloween.
Another interesting costume was the convict’s garb worn by Shannon Emel, who dressed as such to be a contrast her son’s policeman’s uniform.
Certainly one of the freakiest costumes was the scary clown “Pennywise the dancing clown” from the movie, “It.” But behind the mask was 11-year-old Porter Weston.
Right out of the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” Mandy Nelson as “Jon Snow” demonstrated how she’d run through with a sword “mother of dragons” Melissa Duncan in one of several TV- and movie-inspired get-ups.
“Stick around and I’ll show you how it’s done,” Nelson said.
