ENTERPRISE — The 17th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music, continues on Saturday, April 8, with performances by singer-songwriters Carolyn Lochert, MidLo and Janis Carper.

Doors at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. in Enterprise, open at 6:30 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. No food or drink service is provided, but attendees can bring their own.

