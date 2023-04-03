ENTERPRISE — The 17th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music, continues on Saturday, April 8, with performances by singer-songwriters Carolyn Lochert, MidLo and Janis Carper.
Doors at the Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. in Enterprise, open at 6:30 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10. No food or drink service is provided, but attendees can bring their own.
Tunesmith Night, produced by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, features three songwriters sharing their original work in a round-robin format. The unique listening space provides an up-close and intimate experience for both audience and performers.
Here's more about April's featured musicians:
• Carolyn Lochert's career has taken her from singing lead in rock, country and funk bands to playing in the "horn" sections of jazz ensembles. Her composition studies at Oregon State University started her on the path to writing her own music. She numbers among her influences vocalists like Etta James, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln and Aretha Franklin. Her first album, "She's Lookin' Back," features her smooth, sultry sound and some of Portland and Wallowa County's finest musicians.
• MidLo lives, works, and writes songs in Wallowa County. Mostly, he strums those songs near the woodstove. But here and there, he’ll venture out and sing them for people.
• Janis Carper is an award-winning songwriter, singer, and guitarist who has a dozen recordings to her credit. Her soulful vocals, masterful guitar playing, and well-crafted songs have been heard at festivals, concert halls and radio programs nationwide. Her solid guitar playing supports songs that grip the listener — from the somber and reflective to the light and humorous, reflecting influences like Bonnie Raitt, Rosanne Cash, and Lucinda Williams.
Lochert and Carper have been performing as the duo Jezebel’s Mother for several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.