WALLOWA COUNTY — Now in its 15th season, the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance will present the Saturday, April 10, episode of Tunesmith Night, a livestream showcase of original music that will begin at 7 p.m.
Three songwriters sharing their original work in an intimate round-robin format takes on another dimension in the virtual format by allowing each performer to be safely situated in their own location. The show will be streamed live to YouTube and the Music Alliance website and on other social media. Viewers will be encouraged to show their support for the program via online donations.
Tunesmith Night will feature songwriters Belinda Bowler, Bill Davie and Larry Murante.
Bowler grew up singing. Some of her earliest memories are of the songs her dad sang on family vacations. When she was in the third grade, her sister taught her three chords on a guitar their dad had brought home from a thrift store. Fifty years and a few guitars later, she is still telling stories with her songs. Her latest music project is called The Keeper, a collection of 15 songs for children that adults can enjoy as well. Many of the songs come from her years as an educator. She used music in her classroom to create interest, support learning and encourage creativity with her students.
Davie has been playing and singing since he was 3 years old. He began writing songs at age 11. He has produced seven recordings of his original songs, five self-published books of poetry, and continues to be an active writer and performer at clubs, coffeehouses, colleges, concert halls and festivals, mostly in the Pacific Northwest.
Murante is well known for his soaring, mellifluous tenor, strong rhythmic guitar style and engaging stage presence. His award-winning original songs feature beautifully woven stories about everyday folks. They combine compassionate, socially conscious lyrics with an upbeat, joyful folk-rock style. In the past 10 years, Murante has won more than 18 awards in U.S. and international competitions for songwriting and performance, including grand prize winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. His fourth CD release, Patch of Sky, has garnered critical acclaim and radio airplay in both the U.S. and Europe.
For more information, contact Janis Carper, Alliance executive director, at www.wvmusicalliance.org or 541-426-3390.
