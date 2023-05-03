ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance concludes the 17th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music, with a show Saturday, May 13 featuring Calico Bones, Cooper Trail and Nevada Sowle.
The concert features songwriters sharing their original work in a round-robin format, at the historic Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. The unique listening space provides an up-close and intimate experience for both audience and performers.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7. Admission is $10. No food or drink service is provided, but attendees can bring their own.
Calico Bones is a folk, indie and Americana sister act from Wallowa. The duo is known for their tight harmonies, rhythmic instrumentation and variety. Based out of Walla Walla, Washington, Calico Bones is working on its second album and frequently tours the Pacific Northwest.
Cooper Trail spends most of his time musically as the leader of the band Desolation Horse. Alternately based out of Idaho and Oregon, the band has put out two full length albums since 2020, with its next effort due for release on American Standard Time in 2023.
You’d expect most musicians from Northern Idaho to be immovably rooted in folk, country and Americana stylings, but Nevada Sowle doesn’t let that define his sound. Sowle’s catalogue fits most snugly into the category of pop, with quality lyrics and well-thought-out composition. Sowle has spent the last few years recording and touring the West Coast with acts like Bart Budwig, Desolation Horse, MAITA, Joseph Hein and An American Forrest.
