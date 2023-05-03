ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Valley Music Alliance concludes the 17th season of Tunesmith Night, a showcase of original music, with a show Saturday, May 13 featuring Calico Bones, Cooper Trail and Nevada Sowle.

The concert features songwriters sharing their original work in a round-robin format, at the historic Enterprise Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St. The unique listening space provides an up-close and intimate experience for both audience and performers.

