JOSEPH — Two events are taking place Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, both encouraging participants to try their hands at creativity.

From 10 a.m. to noon, Walk-in Wednesday offers various medium disciplines.

Tickets are $20. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

From 4-7 p.m., the Watercolor Society embraces the practice of watercolor painting. Crystal Newton will guide and direct new techniques and refining old ones.

Tickets are $45.

To learn more, call the center at 541-432-0505 or visit https://josephy.org/calendar/category/classes/adult/list?hide_subsequent_recurrences=1.

