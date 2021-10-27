Two events Nov. 3 at Josephy Center Chieftain staff Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Oct 27, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSEPH — Two events are taking place Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, both encouraging participants to try their hands at creativity.From 10 a.m. to noon, Walk-in Wednesday offers various medium disciplines.Tickets are $20. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.From 4-7 p.m., the Watercolor Society embraces the practice of watercolor painting. Crystal Newton will guide and direct new techniques and refining old ones.Tickets are $45.To learn more, call the center at 541-432-0505 or visit https://josephy.org/calendar/category/classes/adult/list?hide_subsequent_recurrences=1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBack to beginnings: Tom Crane returns as Enterprise superintendentLetter: Shortened stay because of lack of masksWinding Waters Medical Clinic purchases Ram HardwareSchools in compliance with vaccination mandateBiz Buzz: Artist enjoys sprucing up townFor the RecordEnterprise puts to rest vacation rentals disputeCarlsen resigns as EHS principalWallowa County Voices: She loves her job working at lakeHome-town hero honored at Trail Blazers game Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
