ENTERPRISE — Two sixth-graders from Enterprise Elementary School were named winners of the annual Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest, and were recognized by DAR representatives before their class Wednesday, March 30.
The winners
Aspen Cameron, who attends school virtually, was awarded first prize in her class, receiving a certificate, a medal and $50. Her essay is automatically entered in the state competition, which can lead to nationals. Aspen also went on to win the regional and state competitions. The latter qualifies her to compete at the national level.
Ella Hillock won second in the class, receiving a certificate and $25.
The students in Donna Yost’s class were among 34 who submitted entries for the La Grande-based Lone Pine Tree Chapter of the DAR to judge. Joan Smith, a retired chapter president and judge of the contest, joined chapter Secretary Marcia Wilson in presenting the awards.
Smith told the class about the DAR, its background and its importance.
“Our theme and motto is, ‘God, Home and Country.’ Also, it’s patriotism, historical preservation and education, and that’s why I’m here,” Smith said. “We’ve got to let everybody know how wonderful our country is and how proud we should be of our country because we have a wonderful country. Patriotism is very, very important.”
She said Aspen, as class winner, will have the opportunity to attend a luncheon at the local DAR’s end-of-year program in May.
The local DAR chapter, Smith said, was established in 1995 and includes Wallowa, Baker and Union counties. The national organization was founded Oct. 11, 1890, and recognized by Congress five years later. She said the national organization has more than a million members in chapters worldwide.
Yost pointed out that DAR is for female descendants of Revolutionary War veterans and any woman who can prove lineal descent from a patriot ancestor who provided aid to the Revolution. A separate organization, the Sons of the American Revolution, exists for male descendants.
Boys are eligible to compete in the essay contest, too.
Smith encouraged anyone interested to seek membership in a SAR or DAR chapter.
Yost said she’s been planning to do just that.
“I have the paperwork, though I haven’t actually done it yet,” she said.
The essays
The essays, which were to be submitted before Christmas, this year were on the centennial of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. It was dedicated Nov. 11, 1921, with a ceremony in which wreaths were laid, then-President Warren G. Harding and other officials spoke and families gathered. The essay writers were to imagine they were the younger siblings of a boy who’d lost his life in the battlefields of France during the Great War and they attended the dedication of the tomb in Washington, D.C. They were also to tell what it meant to their families and why it’s important to remember those who gave their lives for their country.
Aspen Cameron told a realistic account of what it would have been like to first, receive the news of her brother’s battlefield death and then her and her parents’ tearful reactions. She also told of a letter sent by her brother from his base in France in which he said he loved them and “loved helping change the world for the better.”
Next was the trip to Arlington, all of them dressed in mourning black. They were impressed by the beauty of the monument to the Unknown Soldier, as well as the many crosses of veterans buried there.
Again, the tears started to flow, with her mom comforting her and her dad standing strong for them all. The honor guard expressed their condolences, as did many of those in attendance to each other.
She ended by saying, “I was thinking at the time that I did not know how I was going to get over the loss of my brother.”
Ella Hillock wrote about attending the dedication ceremony at Arlington and being impressed by the beautiful monument, but said, “it did not mend my sorrows.”
She, too, wrote of the experience of receiving the War Department notification and the grief that caused. In her case, her brother’s body was recovered and sent home, so the family buried him locally so they could visit his grave without having to travel a long way.
At the dedication ceremony, she mentioned hearing President Harding speak using “big words I couldn’t exactly understand.” She may not have understood, but she did know the president and other speakers were honoring her brother and the other fallen.
She wrote of making their way home and her mother later putting flowers on her brother’s gravestone.
“I slid my fingers over the rough stone,” she wrote in conclusion. “I wouldn’t ever be able to let go of the sadness of my brother’s death, but I knew I could live through it. Someday, I’ll see him again. And just that little thought made my whole heart warm up.”
