ENTERPRISE — About 130 people gathered Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise for a Christmas party thrown by the Wallowa County commissioners.
Of that number, 93 employees received hand-blown pint glasses produced by Stirling Webb of Moonshine Glass Art in Enterprise.
“It was a special moment for me to see people with the glasses in their hands and who got what glasses,” Webb said Friday. “It was a huge honor for me to be a part of the county’s Christmas celebration. This place is really special to me. The fact that I got to make about 100 individual glasses for the employees who take care of this place that I love so much. I’d just like to say thank you Wallowa County for letting me make their Christmas gifts.”
He also had a few other people he wanted to thank.
“I’d like to add a special thank you to Russell Ford, who started Moonshine Glass 30-plus years ago and Jake Kurtz, a friend who introduced me to Russell’s shop.”
Five years an artist
Webb worked with Ford for two years in his shop in Wallowa. When Ford retired, Webb purchased his equipment and opened up shop in Enterprise.
“The first time I turned on my open sign was Jan. 1 three years ago,” he said.
Even more, there’s his wife, Emily Bright, who with her mother, Linda Bright, operates B. Bright Vintage in Joseph.
“She helped me take care of my mother while I started blowing glass and helped me chase my dream,” Webb said.
He move to the county 12 years ago to take care of his now-deceased mother, Mary Plumlee.
“It ended up being a 10-year caregiving job,” he said, “and Emily helped me raise my daughter.”
Webb has been a glass artist for five years. He was introduced to the craft while working a Terminal Gravity Brewery and Pub in Enterprise and saw a pint glass produced by Ford’s shop — then in Wallowa.
“That changed my life,” he said. “It’s functional art and I like that it gets used.”
Each is a 'one-off'
But the craft is not easy and he attempts to make each work unique, calling each a “one-off.”
“There’s a high failure rate. I don’t do things twice,” he said. “When you’re experimenting, they’re not all home runs. Sometimes they break. … But it keeps me feeling intrigued.”
County Commissioner Susan Roberts said Thursday that Webb had expressed his appreciation for getting to make the Christmas presents the county gave its employees.
“He said it was wonderful that he was able to use every technique he’s used and he’s learned in the past five years,” Roberts said.
She said the previous day that she was glad the county was able to have the annual affair again. Last year’s Christmas party was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just really nice that we’re able to get together again,” she said.
Webb estimated each of the pint glasses are valued at an average of $45. He said that on the average, they take about 30 minutes from start to finish.
“If I’m working by myself, 10 cups a day is a good day,” he said.
People can watch
He also welcomes people to attend classes he teaches and to just stop in and watch.
“That’s what I do,” he said. “I share that art with people and I try to share it as best as I can. … I give a play-by-play explanation. … People seem to like that.”
Welcoming people in helps build his customer base and helps them understand the value of his work.
“Anybody, if I’m here, is welcome to come watch,” Webb said. “I’ll tell them to come on back and I’ll explain the whole process. When people see that, they understand the value and the creativity and the skills.”
At Thursday’s party, Webb said he was told numerous times by recipients of his work how much they liked them.
“People were really excited to pick out their glasses,” he said. “I had several people tell me how much they appreciated them.”
