Holiday gifts galore were on sale recently at bazaars all over Wallowa County, and nowhere more abundant than in the offerings in Enterprise and Joseph. They supplied everything from locally made arts and crafts to food, soaps, knitted and crocheted goods and even hand-tanned deer hides.
Bazaars got started the weekend after Thanksgiving and really heated up this past weekend.
In Enterprise, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post had 22 tables set up each of Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, while also offering breakfast and lunch. Proceeds from the tables – totaling $440 – was split between the VFW and its Auxiliary, according to Sandy Kessler. Proceeds from the breakfast and lunch sold during the day also went to the VFW and Auxiliary relief funds to help veterans.
One particularly noteworthy display was that of Mountain Men Medical, where Tyson Botts showed a variety of cutlery, many with handles made from antlers. Another display offered a variety of homemade soaps.
Down the street at the Cloverleaf Hall was the Wallowa County Christmas Bazaar and Craft Show, also both days.
Annika Maly was wandering the floor with her 14-month-old daughter, Ingrid, who was fascinated at all the sights, sounds – and tastes.
“She loves it,” Annika said. “We’ve gotten a lot of Christmas presents and she’s eating the vendors’ cards.”
Maryanne Spence had a display of wool items made from the sheep she raises just outside of Enterprise. She also had a spinning wheel and demonstrated how raw wool is spun into yarn – the old-fashioned way.
Wendy Falk, who was in charge of the bazaar, said there were 28 vendors there. She said both the number of vendors and customers were a good turnout. Although the bazaar doesn’t usually advertise, “our vendors help us get the word out.”
She said that while most are from the Wallowa Valley, she has had vendors there from as far away as Pendleton and Montana.
“I invite vendors who haven’t been to other craft shows,” she said. “Most of our crafters are people who’ve never sold to the public before.”
Displays included, among other items, knitted or crocheted items, signs, woodwork, candy, Christmas cards and décor. The bazaar also featured the combined Les Schwab/Enterprise Christian Church toy/clothing drive.
“The reason to set up the craft show is to create a sense of community.”
She said she hopes the event can be self-sufficient and keep itself going.
“I already have a bunch of ideas for next year,” Falk said.
Bazaars in Joseph also were open Friday and Saturday. This year, two bazaars that had previously been combined at the Joseph Community Center were split into events at The Place, an event center owned by the Methodist Church, and an otherwise empty storefront in the Heritage Center on Main Street.
Sally Brandt, who was in charge of the 16th annual Jingle Through Joseph Holiday Bazaar held for the first year at The Place, said there were 17 vendors there the weekend after Thanksgiving and 14 this past weekend. She said attendance was down a bit, which she attributed to the weather.
The other Joseph bazaar – the Joyful Jubilee Joseph Bazaar – at the Heritage Center attracted about 20 different vendors, according to Suzie Madigan. She said some of those vendors also showed at The Place and the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
“It’s worked out pretty well,” Madigan said. “We’re doing it for people who had no other place to show.”
