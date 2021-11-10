VFW offers free breakfast to veterans Chieftain staff Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Nov 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENTERPRISE — A free “SOS” Breakfast will again be offered to veterans at the Eagle Cap Post 4307 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said post Quartermaster Kim Hutchison.The breakfast is open to all veterans from 7-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, Hutchison said. The breakfast is free, but donations will be accepted.The menu includes hash browns, sausage gravy, toast, eggs, coffee and juice.The post is located at 800 N. River St. in Enterprise.For more information, call Hutchison at 541-263-2077. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJoseph man found dead in his homeAnother state title for Wallowa ValleyTanzania trip has lasting impact on Joseph teacherOther Views: The River Democracy Act and The Oregon Way spell trouble for Wallowa County’s futureService notice: Linda DossClub hopes to establish bicycle park in EnterpriseWallowa County Voices: She found ways to fit right inEastern Oregon returning to pre-pandemic job numbersService notice: Mae Cheong Wun McGinnisLetter: Heartbroken by unwelcome feeling Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.