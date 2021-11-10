ENTERPRISE — A free “SOS” Breakfast will again be offered to veterans at the Eagle Cap Post 4307 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said post Quartermaster Kim Hutchison.

The breakfast is open to all veterans from 7-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, Hutchison said. The breakfast is free, but donations will be accepted.

The menu includes hash browns, sausage gravy, toast, eggs, coffee and juice.

The post is located at 800 N. River St. in Enterprise.

For more information, call Hutchison at 541-263-2077.

