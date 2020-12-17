ENTERPRISE — A virtual Holiday Concert will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, by the Wallowa Valley Music Alliance, according to a news release.
Because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the annual concert of festive seasonal music will be online at the alliance’s website http://wvmusicalliance.org and on its YouTube channel, with links on other social media.
Artists featured for the performance include Jimmy Bivens, Bart Budwig & Cooper Trail, Janis Carper, Mark Eubanks, Nicole Freshley, Harmony Rising, The Hobbs Family, Rebecca Lenahan, Carolyn Lochert, Heidi Muller & Bob Webb, Brian Oliver, John Raines, Gail Swart and Bailey Vernam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.