IMNAHA — Charles Ellis first encountered Wallowa County in the mid-1990s while returning from a business trip in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, he had attended as chairman of the Northwest Realtor Energy Task Force.
More than two decades later — and after 27 years living in Eugene and 20 years in Maui — he and his wife made their home on the Imnaha River. It’s a place they bought as a vacation home, but it became their permanent home.
“(When) the governor shut down Hawaii’s economy (in 2020), we thought maybe we should get out of dodge,” he said, adding they will have been here two years in June.
Ellis recently shared his thoughts about Wallowa County.
Favorite thing about the county?
I love the people. They’re really friendly. … I like the fact there is not a lot of traffic. It’s not crammed. I can drive to Enterprise in a little less than an hour and a half. I like the solitude. There are no crowds.
What are you looking forward to this year?
We just went down and bought two steelhead poles and reels from the Sports Corral (to go fishing).
What are your thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
I think that Putin bit off more than he could chew. He militarily does not have the logistics or the morale to win this battle. I think it’s criminal what he’s doing.
What needs to be done about high gas prices?
We need to stop the war on gas and oil.
What advice do you have for people considering moving here?
Buy some long underwear for the winter, some good boots and a good coat. Enjoy the snow. Enjoy the seasons. … Explore the county. It’s beautiful. Come here for the beauty of God’s creation. Come here for hunting and fishing. And I just love my little church, Imnaha Christian Community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.