ENTERPRISE — Neighbors helping neighbors was the theme Friday, July 9, when several volunteers from the Friends of Wallowa County Recycling weeded and removed brush around the grounds of the Wallowa Valley Senior Living Center, according to a press release.
One of the volunteers, Randi Jandt, said in the release that since the center had been having difficulty with a staff shortage, groundskeeping had gotten out of control at the center’s landscaped grounds. The center put out a call for help from local volunteers and the recyclers stepped up.
“This is how we roll in Wallowa County — git ‘er done, one way or another,” Jandt said.
As a result, the center is making a donation to the nonprofit recyclers.
“That’s making it a win-win for the community,” Jandt said.
Jennifer Olson, executive director of the center, said five or six volunteers took part.
“They were moving around so quickly, I wasn’t sure (how many,)” she said.
Olson said the center has filled its vacancies for a groundskeeper and a maintenance person, but still is in need of caregivers. She was particularly grateful for the volunteer help.
“They were so generous and fast. We put out a call for action and they organized a group quickly and came in and helped,” she said, urging county residents to support the recycling center. “We’re just so thankful for our community partners. Wallowa County takes care of its own, don’t they?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.