JOSEPH — The new Walk-in Wednesday Workshops will be held each Wednesday beginning July 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, according to a press release.
A new painting or drawing art project will be introduced each week. From July 21 to Aug. 4, printmaking workshops will be held.
Cost is $20.
For more information, call 541-432-0505 or visit www.josephy.org.
