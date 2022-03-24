WALLOWA — Fundraising efforts toward the planned bicycle playground at Wallowa have reached about two-thirds of the needed money, after youths sold about $1,000 worth of tickets in a drawing for a barbecue grill.
A drawing for the grill was held Thursday, March 17, at the site of the future playground at Wallowa School. Todd Pederson of Wallowa was the winner of the Traeger wood-fired grill valued at $900, said Ron Pickens, who is spearheading the project. The grill was donated by Ace Hardware in Enterprise. Tickets cost $3 each.
He said the expected budget for the playground is about $235,000.
Annette Moeller’s sixth-grade class at Wallowa Middle School had the honor of drawing the winner, with class member Gavin Schaeffer earning the right to actually draw the ticket. Pickens said the selection of Moeller’s class was entirely random.
“We’re just trying to spread the love,” he said, adding that all the Wallowa students had the opportunity to participate in the fundraising efforts.
Together, the class shouted, “Thank you Wallowa County.”
Next on the project’s fundraising drive is a Wallowa School Piggy Bank Coin Drive. That will run from March 28 to April 15. Plastic jugs decorated as piggy banks will be placed in various locations around the county to take donations for the project, Pickens said.
“The winning class gets a pizza party at the end,” he said, as well as a sponsorship plaque on a piece of playground equipment.
The kindergarten class from Wallowa Elementary School will have its “piggy bank” at the Wallowa Public Library, the first grade’s bank will be at M. Crow in Lostine, second-grade donations will be taken at Goebel’s in Wallowa, third-grade donations can be taken at Wallowa County Grain Growers in Enterprise, fourth-graders can donate at ACE Hardware in Enterprise, the fifth-grade bank will be at the Wallowa Mountain Bar and Grill in Wallowa and the sixth-grade bank will be at Wallowa Food City.
Pickens, a prevention coordinator and alternative school teacher with Building Healthy Families in Enterprise, spearheaded last year’s project to refurbish the Enterprise Skate Park. Since then, he became interested in seeing a similar project built in Wallowa, where he lived until recently.
He said originally, the groundbreaking was scheduled for August, but the schedule has been moved up.
“Now we’re going to break ground in early July and hope to open in midsummer,” he said.
The project is expected to accommodate bikes, scooters, roller blades and skateboards in a colorful space that kids can play in, Pickens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.