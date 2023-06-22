ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County was well-represented at Oregon 4-H Spring Classics this year in Redmond.
Wallowa County has been sending teams to Spring Classics events for years, and they do well every. This year was no exception.
This year, two teams from Wallowa County, one intermediate and one senior team, competed at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds April 28-30. The teams competed in Horse Judging, Horse Quiz Bowl, and Hippology.
This year’s teams were coached by Cammie Hale and Jessie Cunningham. The senior team consisted of Codi Cunningham, Devin Schrieber, Austin Walker (an Umatilla County 4-Her), and Jade Esper (a Douglas County 4-Her). The intermediate team consisted of Livia DeMelo, Elli Bates, Linden Arentsen, and Savanna Rynerson.
The Wallowa County senior team placed in the top 10 in each of its three contests. The senior team placed sixth in the Horse Quiz Bowl with Walker placing third and Esper placing ninth overall. The team placed sixth in Hippology as well, with Walker in seventh place. The team placed fourth in Horse Judging with Walker in sixth place.
The intermediate team placed in the top five for each of their contests. They finished second in the Horse Quiz Bowl with three members placing high: Arentsen in third, Bates in fifth and DeMelo placing sixth. The team placed third in Hippology and second in Horse Judging with individuals DeMelo placing fourth and Rynerson placing 10th.
The objectives of the Oregon 4-H Spring Classics contests are to provide youth an educational experience, to enhance the decision-making process, provide an opportunity to develop teamwork between 4-H members and among counties in the state, and to provide a forum by which individual learning can enhance the knowledge of members who have an interest in animal science projects.
The term “Hippology” comes from the Greek “hippo,” meaning horse, and “ology,” meaning “the study of.” The Hippology contest is designed to test not only a youth's knowledge of equine science, but also how to apply this knowledge in a competitive setting.
