JOSEPH — Get in on the latest buzz about bees Wednesday, Feb. 23, as spring nears and the Wallowa County Beekeepers will hold their first meeting of 2022 at the Hurricane Creek Grange.
The meeting, which runs from 6-8 p.m., is open to the public and admission is free.
Anyone interested in meeting fellow local beekeepers, in exploring the possibility of getting started in beekeeping yourself or if you just like bees and other pollinators, this event is an opportunity to meet and support local beekeepers.
Meetings are open to club members, anyone interested in getting started in beekeeping, gardeners, ranchers, farmers and other bee enthusiasts.
Light refreshments will be offered, and information about beekeeping in Wallowa County will be shared. One or more door prizes will be awarded, and a few items of surplus donated beekeeping equipment will be available free for the taking.
Meetings are education-focused, fun, and open to anyone interested in bees or beekeeping. Join us to hear funny stories about beekeeping and to learn more about bees, keeping bees, hive products and other bee-related topics.
The Wallowa County Beekeepers club is a 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit, education-focused organization with a growing membership. The club meets five times a year. Additional 2022 meeting dates are April 27, June 29, Aug. 31 and Nov. 2. All meetings run from 6:30 8 p.m. with meeting locations to be announced.
For more information contact Nelda (Nel) Murri at nmurri@gmail.com or 509-540-4733.
