The Wallowa County Beekeepers will meet at the Hurricane Creek Grange, Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Topics will include getting your bees ready for winter, first time beekeepers advice, setting up a hive, and queen rearing next spring. In addition, there will be a hive and a wax moth frame to examine. All are welcome, beginners, veterans, and pollinator fans alike. Coffee and dessert are available. For more information, call 541-805-8181.
