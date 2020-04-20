The following list includes organizations that offer Wallowa County residents help during the coronavirus pandemic. This list is not all-encompassing.
• Community Connection of Wallowa County and Wallowa County Food Bank, 702 NW 1st St., Enterprise. 541-426-3840 connie@ccno.org. Prefers cash donations, but will accept pre-packaged food items.
• Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St., Enterprise, 541-426-9411 wallowacountycasa@oregonbhf.org Maria Weer. Accept cash, unopened food, diaper donations. Don’t need volunteers.
• Churches and other places of worship.
• Enterprise Elks Lodge #1829; 211 W. North St, Enterprise; 541-263-0327. Accepting cash donations for Christmas Basket Fund. Members are helping with senior meals and will serve when distancing restrictions are lifted.
• Rotary Club of Wallowa County, 301 E Garfield St., Enterprise 1-541-279-9334
Randi Jandt drjandt@eoni.com 426-7131 accepts cash donations and will provide grants as assistance as needed.
• Wallowa Senior Center, 541-886-8971; 204 2nd St., Wallowa; Provides senior meals, including some senior meal delivery. Accepts donations of cash or unopened food items.
