CORRECTION: Thursday Oct. 10, NOT Saturday Oct. 12!
The meeting of the Local Community Advisory Council to develop new projects for local health care is Thursday, October 10, NOT Saturday, October 12 as reported in the chieftain. The meeting is noon to 2 pm at The Place, 301 S. Lake Street, in Joseph.
The Chieftain apologizes profusely for this error.If you’ve been to the Wallowa County Park at Wallowa Lake during this past summer, you may have noticed a large, attractive log sign that has a few life jackets hanging off it. They are there for free use, just in case someone is going boating (or even swimming) and forgot to bring theirs along. Similar stations are located at the marina at the head of Wallowa Lake and Kinney Lake as well. And if you are headed to Fergie in the winter, you might notice a similar availability of youth winter sports helmets. These are just two of the projects developed and funded by the Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC), the local branch of the Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization (EOCCO).
The LCAC is composed of volunteers who develop projects that largely benefit Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) recipients in Wallowa County. The life jackets and winter sports helmets are there for those who can’t afford them otherwise, and also for those who might need them because they forgot to bring them to the lake or snowpark. “We are there for everyone in the community,” said Autumn Wilburn, one of the local program founders. “The program is focused on those who use Medicaid, and it is focused on preventative care and measures, so that people don’t have to go to a doctor, or worse, the ER.” Other programs that the LCAC funds include Yak Trax and hiking poles so that seniors and others can go for more secure walks in the winter, and yoga to relieve pain and help people get off of opioids and other strong pain medications.
On Oct. 10, the LCAC will learn more about new guidelines for funding and projects from their parent organization, Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization (EOCCO). That meeting will occur at The Place in Joseph, from noon until 2 p.m. Like most of the LCAC meetings, lunch, served up by the Chuckwagon Sisters, will be included. You needn't be a health care professional or even a provider to participate and develop new projects. Plus, there's a free lunch.
Established in 2012, the local LCAC’s parent organization, EOCCO, serves about 50,000 members across a 50,000 square mile service area — roughly the size of New York state. It serves Oregon Health Plan members in Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties.
“Wallowa County has a lively and active Local Community Advisory Council, which has developed really creative, and often fun, solutions to improve health and well-being” said Meg Bowen, Chair of the Wallowa County Local Community Advisory Council. “Our LCAC has been in place for several years, and Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts is our sponsor. She has been very important to, and supportive of, our work. Some of the issues we address include loneliness and social isolation; slips, trips and falls due to inclement weather; access to specialty care outside of the community; access to perinatal support through access to lactation consulting and breast pumps; and as of this year, access to child care services for those who cannot afford them. There are so many success stories we can share. This is a great opportunity for more people to find what they need to succeed in making a better life here.”
