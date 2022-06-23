WALLOWA COUNTY — The 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence will once again get a rip-roaring recognition from one end of Wallowa County to the other, Monday, July 4, with the Old-Time Fourth of July Parade and Celebration in Wallowa.
Parade
The parade, which usually includes 30-40 entries, kicks off at 11 a.m. from the high school football field.
“We’re hoping we have a lot,” said Carolyn Harshfield, city recorder.
This year’s parade is not expected to have the spirit of rebelliousness exhibited two years ago when, against state government orders, Wallowans went ahead and held their Independence Day Parade without government sanction — or an official closure of Highway 82 through town. With the COVID-19 pandemic virtually over, there’s no need to close such events, Harshfield said.
Ruby Frazier will serve as grand marshal of the parade.
Last week, Little Miss Fourth of July and Little Mister Liberty were selected. Greta Kennedy and Dylan Wortman will ride near the start of parade behind the grand marshal.
Entrants are asked to sign up by June 30, Harshfield said.
“There can be last-minute ones but we prefer for them to sign up,” she said.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the parade winners.
After the parade, people are welcome to buy corn dogs, tacos, hamburgers or barbecued meat at one of the numerous food vendors that will be set up on Pine Street. Then they can gather at the Wallowa Fire Hall where they can eat while listening to music. Gary and Terri Moffit of Wallowa are to perform, Harshfield said.
There is no entry fee for the parade or for vendors’ booths, but vendors are asked to check with City Hall to reserve a space. In addition to food booths, Harshfield said the city is hoping to have vendors selling crafts, jewelry and “flea-market” items.
Shake the Lake
Later on the Fourth, at the other end of the county, the rockets’ redness will glare over Wallowa Lake for the annual Shake the Lake fireworks display.
As usual, a raft will be towed out in the middle of the northern end of the lake from which a pyrotechnician will shoot off about 22 minutes of fireworks for the revolutionary thrills of viewers along the shoreline and throughout the area who can see the display.
Jude Graham, of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce, which is one of the chief organizers of the event, said it is expected to begin at “9-9:30-ish.”
“It depends on if we have clouds or not, but it’s always at dark,” she said.
She encourages anyone planning to attend at the lake to come early and get a parking space and somewhere to lay out a blanket.
“There’s thousands of people there,” she said.
The pyrotechnics don’t come cheap, Graham said, adding that it costs about $1,000 a minute.
She said the county has been overwhelmingly generous with donations for the fireworks. Businesses, local governments and people around town dropping their cash in collection baskets have shown their support.
Graham said the chamber is still collecting money for the event, but “it’s going to happen.”
That wasn’t so sure in 2020 when, like Wallowa’s parade, government wasn’t going to allow the event because of concerns over the close proximity viewers would be during the pandemic.
But a groundswell of grass-roots support arose, and that fierce, independent spirit in Wallowa County made it happen, even when it wasn’t supposed to.
“The Joseph Chamber with the help of Gary Bethscheider at the Stubborn Mule pulled it off,” Graham said.
Well before the fireworks, there will be music at the north end of the lake, she said. The musical group Shanks Pony will start playing about 4 p.m.
“Come and enjoy music, family and friends and make it a memory,” Graham said.
