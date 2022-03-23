Voices Schnabel 0526.jpg
ENTERPRISE — Rod Schnabel grew up in Alaska, but he’s found a new home in Wallowa County. He’s lived in Enterprise for about 20 years.

“I was born in Alaska when it was a territory,” he said.

He has no family here, but he has a sister in Oak Harbor, Washington, and brothers in Challis, Idaho; Haines, Alaska; and Phoenix.

Schnabel is no longer working, being on disability, he said.

He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.

What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?

The sunshine, the nice weather during the summertime. In Juneau, it’s raining every day. There’s a lot of strange people here, but I like a lot of them.

Are you getting cabin fever yet?

Yeah, if you stay home a lot you do.

What are you looking forward to once the weather warms?

I just sit on the park bench and watch the people go by.

What do you think of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine?

I’m not in favor of it.

Do you think it’s affecting the high price of fuel?

Yes, because Russia exports a lot of oil products.

What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?

My brother is thinking of it. (He should) get prepared because of the weather.

— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain

