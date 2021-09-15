ENTERPRISE — Paul Survis of Lostine has lived in Wallowa County for 31 years, first living in Joseph before settling in his current home.
He and wife, Kate Barrett, have two grown children who have moved on from the county.
A retired employee of the U.S. Forest Service, he worked 20 years as a silviculturist for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. A silviculturist studies reforestation and tree growth.
He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
My favorite thing is the people. They’re amazingly acceptable toward any type of people who come. For a seemingly un-diverse county, they’re extremely diverse in terms of their acceptance of people.
It’s been 20 years since 9/11. How did it change your life?
Obviously, terrorism’s a big issue, but living here in Wallowa County, it didn’t seem to change my life. Being as isolated as we are … I don’t think it did (change things.)
Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?
I’m definitely concerned about it. We had a handle on it for about a year. It seemed Wallowa (County) was doing quite well with its number of cases, and now we’ve kind-of lost ground. My wife and I got vaccinated — she’s high risk — so we were concerned about the number of cases.
What do you think of government mandates on face masks and vaccinations?
I have no problem with that. I realize that the argument against it is it’s a violation of your rights, but it’s not your rights anymore when it can affect other people. I’m very much in support of masks and vaccinations.
As summer nears its end, what was your favorite experience?
Hiking in the Eagle Caps.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
(Laughs) I understand tourism, but it’s been about 7,000 people for I don’t know how long and we don’t want to see that change.
