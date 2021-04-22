ENTERPRISE — Carol Ward moved to Enterprise from Grants Pass in 2010 because her parents live in the county and have ranched near Flora since 1979.
She sells insurance for Wheatland Insurance and keeps books for Don Ward Trucking, a log truck business. Her parents, Don and Barb Ward, have recently sold their ranch and moved to town.
Ward’s “significant other,” Bill Hopkins, is a self-employed handyman. She has a son and three grandchildren who live in Helena, Montana.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The mountains. I get up there some, but mainly I like looking at them.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
No. Still as busy as ever.
Have you gotten the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you planning to get it?
No. I’m not sure if I’ll get it. I’d like to do a little more research on it. I’m not against vaccines, but I’d like to see what happens.
Have you heard that Tuesday, April 13, the federal and state authorities came out with a warning against giving the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine because of clotting issues?
I’ve heard of the clotting issues, but I hadn’t heard of the government warning. I think vaccines are great, but I don’t think there’s enough research on what happens in five years. I’m kind of hesitant on that. I think I probably had it last February and I made it through.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
Coming from the hustle and bustle of big cities — the Medford area is very much that way — and it’s nice to have the quiet and the community where if something happens, everybody is there to help. Sometimes I wish there was a little more to do and it wasn’t so hard to get out of the county to go somewhere, but that doesn’t stop me.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
You better like the cold and the snow.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
