ENTERPRISE — A former urbanite, Jennifer Hayes is enjoying living in Wallowa County. She moved to Joseph four years ago from Reno, Nevada, to be with her husband, Casey.
She has worked at Wallowa Title Co. for more than two years as a collections escrow officer/front desk.
“I really love working there,” she said.
Casey works at Valley Bronze, but right now he’s deployed to Kuwait with the Army National Guard.
“He’s from here,” Jennifer said.
While Casey’s away, Jennifer has been enjoying the company of her 10-week-old German shepherd pup.
Like many, her favorite things about the county are the scenery and the people.
“It’s really beautiful here and everybody who lives here are super nice,” she said. “The mountains, they’re so close.”
She doesn’t mind all the rain we’ve had recently, it’s the snow she dislikes.
“I like the rain, but I am over the snow,” she said, adding that winter and spring have lasted plenty long enough. “I’m a city girl. I like to get out of town when I can, but it’s hard to when there’s snow all over the roads. I don’t like driving in the snow.”
In fact, now that nicer weather appears on the horizon, Jennifer hopes to get out on her motorcycle and explore more of the county.
“I want to get out on it and with the snow I can’t do that,” she said.
In fact, the weather is the major challenge she believes newcomers to the county will face.
“Be ready for the crazy winters,” she said. “I couldn’t believe how much snow we got this past winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.