Samantha Layne is a relative newcomer to Enterprise, moving here about 2½ years ago from Ohio. She came here following her parents, who moved from Alabama.
“I came here to visit and I fell in love with it here,” she said.
At present, the single woman works at the Ponderosa and Wilderness Inn motels in Enterprise working the front desk and doing housekeeping.
But as she moves up at work, she’s planning to get her own home and take college courses online to get a web or accounting degree.
She took time to share her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
Probably Wallowa Lake. I like going there. The scenery is what drew me in. I’ve never seen a lake like that before, that clear and the glacier. I just think it’s awesome.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
We’re very isolated so things are a little overpriced sometimes. It’s hard to get all the way to La Grande just to get some essential items. That’s probably the worst, being so isolated, but it’s also one of the best things.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
Just continue being awesome people because everyone I’ve met here is really friendly and that’s really awesome.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
You learn how to rely on your community. It’s built on a lot of small businesses and you’re putting your money back into the small businesses and back into the county. So I don’t mind paying a bit more sometimes and the goods you get here aren’t like you get online. It’s better quality and usually more homemade and more effort put into it. I think it’s worth the price difference.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
If you don’t know how to live in a small town, learn quick or don’t move here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.