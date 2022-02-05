ENTERPRISE — Kathryn Kemp has lived in Wallowa County most of her life, growing up in Joseph and after she went away for college, returned to Enterprise 2½ years ago.
A 2011 graduate of Joseph High School, she first did her undergraduate work at Davis College in North Carolina and then attended graduate school for social work in New York City. She has since put that degree to work at the Wallowa County Center for Wellness as a child and family therapist and a mental health coordinator for the schools in the county.
Still single, she’s hesitant about saying whether marriage is on the horizon.
“You’ll have to ask my boyfriend,” she giggled.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I like how people look out for each other here. In my work, it’s much easier to coordinate support for people because I know the people who work at the other organizations. We’re all community partners and we all collaborate to help people around here. That and I love being in nature. I spent two years in Manhattan and that was not my jam.
What are you looking forward to in 2022?
Doing yoga on my deck in the summertime and I just got a pair of ice skates and I live near the skating rink so I’m excited to ice skate.
Do you have plans for Valentine’s Day? What?
My boyfriend and I are going to go to a cabin in Baker and hang out in the snow and by the fireplace.
Are you getting cabin fever yet?
Oh, yes. That is why I got ice skates and cross-country skis because I hate the winter and I hate the cold and I really don’t like snow. Last year, I spent way too much time indoors, so now I’m trying out winter sports to get myself outside during the winter.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
For people in my age group — I’m 28 — take advantage of all the opportunities we have here and if something doesn’t exist here, you can create it … you can always find people who will help you create something new with you.
