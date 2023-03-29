JOSEPH — Gayle Huwe has lived in Enterprise a little over five years, but has moved her business to Joseph.
Her husband, Robert, works in information technology at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
“For fun, he works on the ambulance,” she said.
Gayle owns SonRise Art Studio, which she moved to Joseph last year.
“It’s a place where you can go and have some activity,” she said. “I teach art parties and hold birthday parties there. People can just come in during studio time and sit down and do something. They don’t even have to buy anything from me, if they just want to come in and sit down and visit, they can do that.”
Three of her four kids have graduated and one still goes to school in Enterprise.
She said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is “probably the beauty of it.”
As spring has sprung, she is looking forward to more activity.
“I’m looking forward to tourist season because that’s when I get my business,” she said.
She’s award of the housing shortage in the county and believes the answer is relatively simple.
“I think they need to build more housing,” she said. “The quickest thing would be to build some more family apartments. … We definitely need to stop all the high-priced housing. Because of what they’re charging … I think that’s very horrible. They do that because people are desperate.”
Although she lives in Enterprise, as a Joseph business owner she’s aware the City Council is considering improving law enforcement in the town by either contracting with the county, setting up a city police force or doing nothing.
“I definitely don’t think they should do nothing,” she said, adding that having a single sheriff’s deputy assigned to Joseph might be the simplest and most cost-effective option. But the county is growing and a police department might also be an option.
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to “be prepared to live in a tent” because of the housing shortage.
She added: “Be prepared for snow nine months out of the year.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
