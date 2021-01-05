ENTERPRISE — Ann Foley came to Enterprise as a traveler 10 years ago and couldn’t bring herself to leave.
She worked at Wallowa Memorial Hospital as a physical therapist for 8-1/2 years and now works at Eagle Cap Wellness in its new clinic across from Safeway.
“While I worked at the hospital, I fell in love with the area,” Foley said.
Recently, she shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
Do you have a New Year’s resolution?
That things would be more peaceful and calm.
Have you broken it yet?
No, not yet.
What are your hopes for the new year?
That we can get out and do things again and go back to hugging people and shaking hands.
As a health care worker, do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccination soon? Some people are reluctant to get it.
Yeah, as soon as everyone who’s required to get it does.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The mountains and all the outdoor stuff you can do. We just came back from cross-country skiing. That was really fun.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
You have to enjoy a slower pace of life. I don’t want to tell too many people to move here because I like it the way it is.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I just want to wish everybody a happy New Year.
— Bill Bradshaw,
Wallowa County Chieftain
