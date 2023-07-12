ENTERPRISE — Jacqueline Valli has lived on Alder Slope for the past six years and an additional three years in Oregon.
Originally, she came from Massachusetts and settled in Oak Grove near Portland.
ENTERPRISE — Jacqueline Valli has lived on Alder Slope for the past six years and an additional three years in Oregon.
Originally, she came from Massachusetts and settled in Oak Grove near Portland.
It was her husband, Kyle Graham, who brought her here. Graham grew up in the county. The couple have an 18-year-old son.
She works as Wallowa County’s Court-Appointed Special Advocate. CASAs are volunteers from the community who complete training that has been provided by the state or local CASA office and advocate for the best interests of children involved in court cases.
She’s still a bit new at the work.
“I’m coming up on a year,” Valli said.
She said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is simply the sense of community she finds here.
“I love how people come out to support each other when there is a need,” she said. “There is always someone to help.”
As summer arrives, Valli said she’s looking forward to things both at work and at home.
“I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and getting things together to address some of the things in our community that could go better, like foster care support and our community action team that I put together and we’re working on getting support for foster families and foster youths.”
Valli doesn’t think it’s wise to try to predict how the fire season will go.
“I will withhold comment on that,” she said.
She and Kyle have planted a garden this year and look forward to what it produces.
“We grow raspberries and rhubarb and have a number of fruit trees,” she said.
Valli is well aware of the housing need in the county, but, like many, she’s not entirely sure how to remedy it.
“That is a very complex challenge that we have in front of us,” she said. “We definitely need some affordable housing for people who want jobs here. … Some affordable apartments are maybe the first step.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, Valli’s advice is know what they’re getting into.
“Living in a rural community is very different than where they’re coming from,” she said. “Enjoying hiking and the scenery out here is not enough to fulfill you if that is what you want. You need to look for a sense of community to engage with your neighbors, then Wallowa County might be the place for you.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.