ENTERPRISE — Wes Whitmire has lived in Enterprise for 11 years, having moved here from Klamath Falls for the scenery.

“You know, the mountains and the lake and all that good stuff,” he said.

Although he doesn’t have immediate family here, his mother, aunt, uncle, brother and sister live here so he’s far from alone.

He primarily does yard work and odd jobs for a living.

“I’ve got to keep moving,” he said. “I couldn’t do a desk job.”

He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.

What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?

The wildlife. I fish a lot. I like fishing up at the lake for trout. It’s easier to breathe here. You don’t have all that smog. In the city, you don’t see stuff like elk and deer.

What does Christmas mean to you?

It’s time to get together with the family and reminisce about relatives who’ve passed away.

Do you have a favorite Christmas song?

White Christmas. I like the melody and the beat.

Tell me about your Christmas traditions.

We get together with my mom. She cooks a turkey and a ham and decorates gingerbread houses. The gingerbread houses, they’re my favorite. I like decorating them.

What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?

It’s a good place. Beautiful scenery. Good people. They should move here if they like small towns. If not, they can visit and maybe they’ll change their minds.

