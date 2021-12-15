Wallowa County Voices: Christmas is about family to him By BILL BRADSHAW Wallowa County Chieftain Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Dec 15, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wes Whitmire Enterprise Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ENTERPRISE — Wes Whitmire has lived in Enterprise for 11 years, having moved here from Klamath Falls for the scenery.“You know, the mountains and the lake and all that good stuff,” he said.Although he doesn’t have immediate family here, his mother, aunt, uncle, brother and sister live here so he’s far from alone.He primarily does yard work and odd jobs for a living.“I’ve got to keep moving,” he said. “I couldn’t do a desk job.”He recently shared his thoughts about living in Wallowa County.What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?The wildlife. I fish a lot. I like fishing up at the lake for trout. It’s easier to breathe here. You don’t have all that smog. In the city, you don’t see stuff like elk and deer.What does Christmas mean to you?It’s time to get together with the family and reminisce about relatives who’ve passed away.Do you have a favorite Christmas song?White Christmas. I like the melody and the beat.Tell me about your Christmas traditions.We get together with my mom. She cooks a turkey and a ham and decorates gingerbread houses. The gingerbread houses, they’re my favorite. I like decorating them.What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?It’s a good place. Beautiful scenery. Good people. They should move here if they like small towns. If not, they can visit and maybe they’ll change their minds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Bradshaw reporter Author email Follow Bill Bradshaw Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemembering a county iconEnterprise man dies in single-vehicle crashWinterfest returns: Enterprise again celebrates holiday downtownBiz Buzz: Soap made from ‘love, art, herbalism’Three injured in attack by large buckPlans underway for Enterprise WinterfestDeath/Service noticeCommissioners mull road vacation, tipping feesWallowa Band Interpretive Center gets $20,000 grantKicking off the season in style Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
