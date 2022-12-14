ENTERPRISE — Doneva Bolen is fairly new to Wallowa County, only having lived in Enterprise for the past four years. She and her late husband, Kerry, moved here when he retired from being a conductor on the Union Pacific Railroad.
They moved here from Hermiston.
“We wanted to spend the rest of our retirement here,” she said.
They have four children and seven grandchildren, in Hermiston, Elgin and Washington’s Tri-Cities.
Christmas is important to Bolen, whose strong faith makes the season particularly special.
“It’s about Christ and what Christ came and did for us,” she said. “Christ came to Earth to save us. I have a really strong faith, which has definitely gotten me through losing my husband. Christmas is a very special season.”
Bolen said her favorite things about Wallowa County are the small-town atmosphere and the mountains.
She was heartsick over the damage caused by the Aug. 11 hailstorm that clobbered Wallowa.
“I feel really bad for them,” she said. “It was a bad storm.”
After her husband died, she now has her kids come to help get her house all prepared for winter.
“My children come and help winterize everything and get me ready for winter,” she said.
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, Bolen has a little advice.
“Enjoy the small-town atmosphere and enjoy the loving, friendly people and don’t try to change it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.