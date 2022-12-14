VoicesBolen 5081.jpg

Doneva Bolen

Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — Doneva Bolen is fairly new to Wallowa County, only having lived in Enterprise for the past four years. She and her late husband, Kerry, moved here when he retired from being a conductor on the Union Pacific Railroad.

They moved here from Hermiston.

— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.