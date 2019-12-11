JOSEPH — Tom Klimsza has lived in Joseph for 21 years, the first 12 of which he spent working as a physical therapist at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise.
Now retired, he’s married to Jennifer Klimsza, who taught art for seven years at Joseph High School, and is a respected and successful artist who regularly exhibits at the Joseph Center and other galleries. Tom Klimsza shared his thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
“I like the people — the small number of people — the best and, of course, the scenery.”
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
“The integration of the new people moving into the county with the more established people, especially between the ranchers and farmers and people coming in who have no idea what ranching and farming are about.“
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for us all?
“Communication between people, I think would be the best, and expressing our feelings in a calm, pleasant voice and not getting too excited about anything. People come into the county who the more-established people don’t understand their values. I think it goes back and forth. People get excited about political things and people get divided over it; I don’t feel it’s good for the community as a whole. We’re a microcosm of the nation.”
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
“Working as a physical therapist, I came into contact with a lot of people who I never would’ve come into contact with and realizing that we’re really all after the same goal of clean water, clean air and good housing and good food and providing for our families. I think that’s a universal thing there.”
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
“Have lots of money because things have inflated quite a bit in the past 21 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.