ENTERPRISE — Ed Powers has been operating his excavation contracting business from his home outside of Joseph for more than 40 years.
“I’ve done work for everyone around,” he said.
His favorite thing about living in Wallowa County has changed a bit over those four decades.
“I liked it at first because there were fewer people and fewer regulations,” he said.
He still likes the low population.
With Independence Day just past, he had some thoughts on what the holiday means to him.
“I like to think about our country and its founding,” he said. “I’d like it to keep going like it has in the past, but it’s not. To me, it means a day off and a day of celebration and giving thanks for the country we live in.”
As for summer activities, he’ll be keeping busy.
“I don’t have much on my plate except more work,” he said. “I thought I might get to go to Alaska for my 70th birthday, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”
He does plan to go to to Chief Joseph Days.
“We always go there,” he said, adding that he doesn’t have a particular strategy for getting in and getting a seat. “We just go early enough.”
Like many, Powers has his own thoughts on what people who are thinking about moving here should be thinking.
“The reason they move here is because they like what they see and want to be part of it,” he said. “I would stress that wherever they came from, leave that there and come and live our way. … You’re going to have to put up with some potholes. You’re going to have to put up with fewer services than you do in the big city, so don’t complain so much and take responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.