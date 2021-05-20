JOSEPH — A native of Germany, Roswitha Parks finds living in Wallowa County reminds her of her Bavarian home, with the Alpine-like look of the mountains.
“It reminds me of home,” she said.
Parks came to the U.S. 50 years ago, tired of family trying to tell her what to do. She came to Joseph 16 years ago with her late husband, David, who wanted to live here to care for his mother. He was born and raised here.
Parks worked for about 12 years for Heidi’s Towne Shoppe downtown. The Parks had no children and thus, no grandchildren.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The small-town feeling and the people and the people. They’re friendly, for the most part.
What are your thoughts on multiple allegations of harassment of employees by Joseph City Council and its alleged “dysfunction”?
I think it’s B.S. I think they are dysfunctional. They should have an investigation and fix the problem.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
Well, I had my shots and it’s affected me as far as I stay pretty much at home and don’t have a lot of company coming over, which is a change.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
You don’t talk about anybody because they’re all related.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
You better like wintertime and snow.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.