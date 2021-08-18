ENTERPRISE — Elvaree Fine is a Wallowa County native who moved away for several years during her youth and then returned, having been here for the past 41 years.
“I was born here, at the old hospital,” she said.
Never married, she has two older brothers and two younger, who have produced many nieces and nephews.
She and her brothers were raised on a cattle and horse ranch 22 miles out of Enterprise along Crow Creek that was started by her grandfather.
She worked at the old hospital in the kitchen, then down at Pete’s Pond, a one-time restaurant and health food store in Enterprise. She also took care of her parents in their final years and worked for the Enterprise Christian Church before it moved to its current location from downtown.
Elvaree recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
The mountains, the scenery, the people being friendly.
Are you concerned about the recent coronavirus spike?
Not really, I’ve been OK. I ‘ve been vaccinated.
What do you think of this year’s fair?
I think it’s really nice because we didn’t have one last year. I think it’s really good this year for the public.
What’s your favorite exhibit?
The stuff that I entered. I also like watching the horses. I was raised on a farm.
Have you participated in the fair? Doing what?
Yes, I entered some sewing and some crocheting. I just looked at it and I got some firsts and seconds.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a nice, quiet, friendly place for everybody who moves here. It’s not like the big city where it’s real crowded and people aren’t so friendly. People like to help everybody.
