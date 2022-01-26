ENTERPRISE — Annette Bernier has lived in Lostine for nearly 32 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else.
“I have six kids. Three were born here and three weren’t,” she said of her family. “They all went to Wallowa (schools).”
Retired from homemaking and raising her kids, she also worked with kids in Head Start and preschool.
Although she’s been here more than three decades, she still has ties to the Central Washington, area where siblings live.
“I only have one kid who lives in the county,” she said, adding that she has four grandchildren.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It’s simple. It’s home. The nature here is beautiful. I don’t care if it’s slow. That’s the way I like it. I like the outdoors, the people, collecting rocks for gardens. It’s a beautiful county and I wish more people would appreciate it.
What are you looking forward to in 2022?
I’m just wait to get through the snow — and it’s still coming in for a while.
Are you getting cabin fever yet?
Just the normal thing. I get bored. I plan on eventually going to visit my family. I have lots of brothers and sisters in the Yakima, Washington, area.
Do you have plans for Valentine’s Day?
All I know is my second-youngest son was born a few days after that, but I don’t plan on doing anything. I did have a chocolate-covered candy with salted caramel in the middle the other day that my roommate came home with.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Patience. Mellow. A little bit of silence and some adventure. There’s a lot out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.