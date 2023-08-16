Tereza Jelenova
Enterprise-Joseph
reporter
ENTERPRISE — Tereza Jelenova came a long way to settle in Wallowa County — she originally called the Czech Republic her home, back when it was Czechoslovakia.
She even recalls the 1989 revolution that lifted the Iron Curtain, ended the Communist state and brought about the 1992 separation of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Jelenova has lived in Mexico, too, before coming to Wallowa County, where she and her husband, Tom Whiteman, bought their property between Enterprise and Joseph in 2016.
“We were living in Mexico and when I first came here it reminded me of home,” she said, with the mountains.
She and Tom moved here in 2019.
Jelenova, who works as a psychotherapist, has a stepson who is 30 and lives outside the county, but she also has a daughter who is 13 and lives with them.
She said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is twofold: “The people and the mountains.”
Her favorite part of the county fair is watching her daughter show her swine. Her daughter is a member of the Joseph Charter School FFA Chapter.
“Pigs should be my favorite thing,” she said.
She is hopeful the county won’t have such an active fire season this year, despite having had a couple of small ones already.
“Maybe we’ll be lucky this year,” she said. “We had a good winter.”
Jelenova acknowledges the need for more affordable housing in Wallowa County.
“People who work here also need to live here,” she said. “I think things are already moving a little bit.”
When it comes to people thinking about moving here, her advice is to like winter.
“Also, be open-minded,” she said.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
