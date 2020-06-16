Now in his 80s, Richard Ogden spent 50 years as an excavator in western Oregon before retiring and moving to Wallowa Lake eight years ago with his wife, Marlene.
He says Ogden, Utah was named for his great-great-great-uncle. He has family both on the west side and in Ogden, including great-grandchildren.
“I love to hunt and fish, but now that I’m crippled with arthritis I can’t do much of that,” he says.
He recently shared his thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
I’ve loved it since first visiting in 1970. You’ve got a little bit of everything.
You’ve got the high mountains — with a little bit of snow on them this time of year — you’ve got bodies of water, high mountain meadows full of wild game, lots of timber, ranches that produce livestock to give the people of the United States something to eat and, of course, grain.
What is the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
Newcomers. They bring COVID-19 with them, don’t they?
If you believe all the crap.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for all of us?
I wouldn’t want to make it better. I like it just the way it is.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
The main thing to me is that all of the locals are very friendly. I appreciate that.
Living on the west side for 50 years taught me that these people who come in from out of state can be rude as all hell.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
Don’t come unless you’re retired.
With the county opening up to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 restrictions, do you think we’re ready for reopening?
Yes. We should never have been shut down in the first place.
